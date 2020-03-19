The Falls Church Arts gallery (700B W. Broad St., Falls Church) announced that it would be shutting down its current show, “A Woman’s Journey,” due to the concerns over spreading COVID-19. There are currently no plans to reschedule.
F.C. Arts Cuts Current Exhibit Short Due to Pandemic
The Falls Church Arts gallery (700B W. Broad St., Falls Church) announced that it would be shutting down its current show, “A Woman’s Journey,” due to the concerns over spreading COVID-19. There are currently no plans to reschedule.