Falls Church Calendar: Virtual Events During the Pandemic

In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic affecting the globe and policies enacted to avoid social gatherings, the News-Press will publish a list of virtual events weekly in lieu of its regular listings.

If you have a virtual event you’d like to see listed, please email calendar@fcnp.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Monday weekly.

Thursday, March 19

Virtual Class: Moderate Vinyasa Yoga Flow. This moderate vinyasa flow class will offer the practice of balance linking breath and movement while providing a boost of energy. 10 a.m. Visit facebook.com/pg/ekoehealth/events to register and join the class.

Tuesday, March 24

Distance Learning with eMediaVA Webinar Series for Parents. Learn more about how to use eMediaVA, Virginia’s premier digital content library, to support engaging, effective digital learning, during this virtual event for parents. eMediaVA is available free of charge for public, private and home educators in Virginia, including parents. Led by WHRO Education staff, this webinar series will focus on effective skills, tips, and techniques to prepare for successful distance learning using eMediaVA. Registration required for this free event at www.whro.org/webinar.

Scheduled Daily

Lunch Doodles with children’s author Mo Willems. Learners worldwide can draw, doodle and explore new ways of writing by visiting Mo’s studio virtually once a day for the next few weeks. Participants should grab some paper and pencils, pens or crayons and join Mo to explore ways of writing and making together. Daily at 1 p.m. Visit kennedy-center.org/education/mo-willems to watch.

Home Safari Facebook Live. The Cincinnati Zoo is offering a Home Safari Facebook Live each weekday where zoo staffers will highlight one of the animals and include an activity that viewers can do from home. Daily at 3 p.m. To join the live stream, visit facebook.com/61800120478/posts/10158043843010479.

Virtual Museum Tours. Google Arts & Culture teamed up with over 2,500 museums and galleries around the world to bring anyone and everyone virtual tours and online exhibits of some of the most famous museums around the world. The collection includes the British Museum in London, the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, the Guggenheim in New York City and more. This collection is geared toward students who are looking for ways to stay on top of their studies while schools are closed. Visit travelandleisure.com/attractions/museums-galleries/museums-with-virtual-tours to find out more about taking a tour.

Virtual Tour of the Great Wall of China. As China’s most famous attraction, the Great Wall of China is an essential stop on any trip to the country. Commonly considered a wonder of the world, the Great Wall boasts a history of over 2,000 years and stretches more than 3,000 miles across several provinces of northern China, making it one of the most impressive ancient structures on the planet. This is an activity targeted at students who may miss school for a significant amount of time. Visit thechinaguide.com/destination/great-wall-of-china to start the tour.

Boston Children’s Museum Virtual Tour. Interested participants can walk through the Boston Children’s Museum thanks to Google Maps, This virtual tour allows kids to explore all three floors of this facility. To do so, visit bostonchildrensmuseum.org/museum-virtual-tour.

“Stars in the House.” Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley will produce a daily live streamed concert series, “Stars in the House,” to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. New shows air daily at 2 and 8 p.m., featuring performances by stars of stage and screen and conversations with Rudetsky between each tune. Stream at actorsfund.org/about-us/news/stars-house.

