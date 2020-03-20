Business News & Notes: Supporting Business Community During the Pandemic

Falls Church Business News & Notes: March 19 – 25, 2020

F.C. Chamber Urges Support of Business Community During Pandemic

The coronavirus is taking a toll on the Falls Church business community as businesses opt to either change their operations or close altogether to help squelch community spread. Business owners are worried not only for their families and friends but also for their employees, many of whom are hourly staff.

To help support our business community, purchase items from retailers or food from restaurants online or over the phone for delivery or curb-side pick-up, purchase gift cards for use at a later date, and stay in touch via social media by responding, commenting, and sharing posts.

Most businesses are providing updates via Facebook so check their pages for recent news and consider joining the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce’s Live Local Falls Church Group as most updates are being shared there as well.

Local Tech Support Biz Offers Help During COVID-19 Crisis

Businesses that are cancelling meetings and considering virtual meeting options may want to contact Falls Church Tech Support. Owner and Falls Church resident Marcin Żmudzki is offering to assist local businesses, organizations and home-based professionals with the selection of tools, configuration of the options, and hosting online meetings, selecting the right tools and platform for online meetings, configuring the various options etc.

In addition, Falls Church Tech Support is offering local businesses a 12-month payment plan for any IT support or consulting expenses incurred with them during this COVID-19 crisis.

For more information, visit www.FallsChurchTechSupport.com or contact Zmudski directly at 202-421-6172 or mz@FallsChurchTechSupport.com.

Falls Church Sears Closing Next Month

The Falls Church Sears location at 6211 Leesburg Pike in Seven Corners is set to close on Sunday, April 12. One of the few locations remaining in Northern Virginia, it is liquidating its inventory by offering 10 percent to 50 percent off the lowest ticketed price for the store’s entire selection of appliances, furniture, clothing and other items. All sales are final.

The store was open to the public as of Tuesday but the public should call the store to verify it is open and place orders for pick up at 703-531-6900.

GiftRocker Gives Restaurants Online Gift Card Solution

Local restaurants and retailers that are not already offering gift card options online may want to consider signing up online gift card solutions. There are a number of companies that provide this service but GiftRocker is focused on small to medium sized stores and restaurants and appears to be the most popular among Falls Church businesses.

Subscriptions start at $30 per month and include a branded page customized to match the business’s website and eco-friendly and economical physical gift cards. For more information, visit www.giftrocker.com.

Business News & Notes is compiled by Sally Cole, Executive Director of Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. She may be emailed at sally@fallschurchchamber.org.

