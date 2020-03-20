Choralis Reschedules March & May Shows to Next Season

The Choralis Foundation announced that it is canceling and rescheduling programs slated for March and May in response to the continuing spread of the coronavirus.

The Come and Sing with Bob Chilcott workshop originally scheduled for March 21 will be rescheduled for Oct. 31.

The Choralis concert, Move Him Into The Sun, originally scheduled for March 22 will be rescheduled for Nov. 1.

The concert performance Jewels in the Choral Crown by Choralis chamber choir, Ēchos, originally scheduled for May 3 will be rescheduled for next season.

Choralis will continue to provide updates on the remainder of the 2019-20 season, The Language of the World, which includes: Experiments in Music (June 7) featuring Carl Off’s “Carmina Burana,” Stravinsky’s “Symphonie de psaumes” and Gershwin’s piano concerto, “Rhapsody in Blue,” performed by Todd Fickley, Choralis associate director and keyboard artist.

Complete program information and news is available at choralis.org/concerts/#tickets.



Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments