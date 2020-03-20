Confirmed Case of Coronavirus in Bailey’s Crossroads

The Fairfax County Health Department has confirmed that a man at the Crossroads Baptist Church in Bailey’s Crossroads has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the health department, it was notified Friday, March 20 that the individual, a male in his 40s, became ill with respiratory symptoms on March 12 while traveling out of state. He is currently hospitalized.

In a statement, the FCHD says it is notifying all visitors to church’s morning service last Sunday, March 15, that they should self-quarantine at home for 14 days.

“Anyone who participated in the morning service on the date mentioned above should observe themselves until March 29, the time during which COVID-19 illness might occur if a person is infected as a result of this exposure,” it said. “Contact your health care provider if you experience any symptoms of COVID-19,” the statement continued.

Crossroads Baptist Church is located at 5811 Hoffmans Lane in Bailey’s Crossroads.

