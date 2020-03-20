F.C. City Council Meeting Monday Canceled, Virtual Town Hall Instead

The Falls Church City Hall this afternoon announced the cancellation of the scheduled regular business meeting of the F.C. City Council set for this Monday night. In its place, a virtual town hall with City, City Schools and Fairfax County Health Officials will be broadcast live from City Hall that the public can view on the City’s website or on Cox Channel 11, RCN Channel 2 or Verizon Channel 35.

Questions from the public for that meeting can be emailed, beginning now, to townhall@fallschurchva.gov.

In earlier pronouncements, the City canceled the farmers market scheduled for tomorrow, the town hall on the budget scheduled Sunday and the City Schools announced that all its properties, including playing fields and outdoor courts, were placed off limits to the public today.

