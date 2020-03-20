Falls Church Shuts Down All City’s Playgrounds to Stop Spread Of Virus

(Photo: City of Falls Church)

All playgrounds in City of Falls Church parks are now closed in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, now deemed “community transmissible” in the Northern Virginia area.

The temporary closures went into effect at 3 p.m. Friday and include all playgrounds and play structures in the City. They will remain closed until further notice.

While the playgrounds have been shut down, the City of Falls Church’s 14 public parks will remain open for the time being, a statement from City officials read.

The City’s new safety measures come after the Falls Church City Public Schools announced a similar policy, closing access to school grounds including playgrounds and fields, earlier Friday.

