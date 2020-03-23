Around F.C.

Critter Corner: Meet Finley

by FCNP.com

Don’t you have somewhere to be?

Finley is happy to have his humans around the house more thanks to the new social distancing policies, but even he likes his space sometimes. I mean, how is he supposed to get away with chewing up throw pillows and rogue socks with people home at all times?

Just don’t tell him he’s immune to the coronavirus — he might get some even crazier ideas.

