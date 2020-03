Falls Church City Schools Superintendent Peter Noonan tweeted an announcement Monday morning that the International Baccalaureate organization has “canceled its spring administration of assessments.”

He said that IB candidates this spring will be granted diplomas “based on the rigor of content and course work” and that more information would be forthcoming tomorrow.

We learned that @iborganization made the difficult decision to cancel spring administration of assessments. If you are a DP candidate you’ll get the diploma based in the rigor of content & course work. More info to come Tuesday. @fccps Dan Coast @MasonMustangs is a great resource — Peter Noonan (@peternoonan) March 23, 2020

