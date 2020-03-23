NOVA Community College Moves to Online Classes

Northern Virginia Community College has cancelled its in-person classes and shifted to online classes, which went into effect March 16. The college’s full statement is below.

“Out of an abundance of caution and in support of CDC guidance regarding social distancing during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA) will shift to remote learning. Students should take precautionary measures and not return from spring break. NOVA classes will be cancelled on March 16 and March 17 to allow for the transition. Most classroom instruction will be conducted virtually from Wednesday, March 18 until April 4.

Students taking courses that do not have a remote learning option (ex. clinical, labs, and internships) should check with their instructors for alternative plans.

Consistent with CDC guidelines, students, faculty, and staff returning from travel, whether personal or professional, to any country for which the CDC has issued a Level 2 or 3 Travel Warning related to COVID-19 must self-quarantine for 14 days. The self-quarantine is required whether or not the individual is exhibiting symptoms. During the quarantine, access to NOVA Campuses and participation in activities is prohibited.”



Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments