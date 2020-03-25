Falls Church Grocery Stores Reserve Time for At-Risk Shoppers

Photo: News-Press

Aldi, Giant Food, Harris Teeter and Safeway grocery stores in the Falls Church area have announced dedicated shopping hours for seniors and at-risk shoppers during the coronavirus pandemic.

At Aldi, the store has reserved the first hour on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. for vulnerable shoppers including senior citizens, expectant mothers and those with underlying health conditions. Aldi has two Falls Church locations, one at 155 Hillwood Ave. in the City and the other at 8100 Arlington Blvd.

Giant’s stores, with locations at Bailey’s Crossroads (3480 S Jefferson St, Falls Church) and the City of Falls Church (1230 W Broad St, Falls Church), are now offering dedicated shopping hours, daily from 6 – 7 a.m., for senior citizens 60 and older and individuals with compromised immune systems.

At Harris Teeter (301 W. Broad St., Falls Church), every Monday and Thursday from 6 – 7 a.m. is reserved for shoppers over 60.

Safeway’s two Falls Church locations (7397 Lee Highway in the Shops at West Falls Church and in the Willston Center at 6118 Arlington Blvd.) have set aside the first two hours each Tuesday and Thursday, from 7 – 9 a.m., for seniors and at-risk members of the community.

