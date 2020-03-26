Beyer: Unemployment Filing Numbers ‘Far Worse Than Great Recession’

Today, U.S. Rep. Don Beyer who represents the 8th District of Virginia that includes the City of Falls Church, released the following statement after the Department of Labor reported that first-time unemployment claims for the week ending March 21 reached a record 3,283,000, four times the previous record set in 1982.

The release is the first real look at how the coronavirus has impacted businesses and the workers they employ.

“These numbers are far worse than anything we saw during the Great Recession. We need to move quickly to help those that are getting hurt. It not only protects those families but it protects the economy—so everyone benefits, Beyer, who is vice-chair of the Joint Economic Committee of the U.S. Congress, said. “That is why the bill passed by the Senate to increase unemployment insurance by an extra $600 a week for four months and make billions available for small business grants and loan payments is so important—only Congress can make sure that those who are out of work right now, and the small businesses that employ them, do not go broke.

“It is vital that the federal government continue to follow the directives of medical professionals and public health experts, and not yield to the urge to ‘reopen’ the economy too soon. Doing so could cost lives and drastically deepen and prolong the damage to the economy. Stopping this pandemic and protecting human life is the most important thing we can do, and it is also the best thing we can do for the economy. I continue to urge all who can to please stay home,” Beyer added.

