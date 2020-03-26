F.C. Confirms 1st Positive Covid-19 Test for City Employee

An employee of the City of Falls Church has tested positive for the coronavirus disease, Covid-19, the City announced Thursday.

According to the note in the City’s daily coronavirus update email, officials were notified this week of the positive test — the first of a City employee and third reported in the City itself — by the Fairfax County Health Department who determined there was not a public health reason to report the details of the case to the public.

“The City was notified this week of the first presumed positive case for a city employee. Based on the results of the contact investigation for this case, it was determined by the Fairfax Health Department that there was not a public health reason to report out the details of this case to the public,” the statement read.

Falls Church officials told the News-Press the employee is not a City resident.

F.C. Councilman Phil Duncan also sent out a tweet about the first positive test for a City employee.

The City of Falls Church has been informed of the first positive COVID-19 case for a City employee. Based on the results of the contact investigation, the Fairfax Co. Health Dept. determined there was not a public health reason to report the details of this case to the public. — Phil Duncan (@Duncan4FC) March 26, 2020

This is the third reported case of the coronavirus disease in City of Falls Church, after two residents tested positive at The Kensington senior living center.

On Wednesday, the City officials said they would no longer be able to report the details of each positive case in the City due to a new policy put in place by the Fairfax County Health Department.

