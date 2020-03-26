Falls Church Farmers Market Returns Saturday as To-Go Event

News-Press photo

The farmers market in the City of Falls Church will reopen this weekend, though it will look a little different, after a one-week hiatus out of concern over the potential spread of the coronavirus.

Plans are in place this Saturday, March 28, for a “Farmers Market to Go” to take place from 9 a.m. – noon in its regular spot in front of City Hall at 300 Park Ave., however, all goods and items must be pre-ordered for pick up only. The adapted operation complies with an executive order issued Monday by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and follows guidance issued by Virginia’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The governor’s declaration, closing all restaurants to the public effective last Tuesday, also included the state’s farmers markets, so no in-person shopping or browsing will be allowed Saturday in Falls Church. Instead, like many restaurants and other dining establishments, the City’s market will operate solely through advanced orders made online or over the phone.

Currently, there are eight vendors participating in Saturday’s market including Atwaters, Black Rock Orchard, Clear Spring Creamery, Endless Summer Harvest, Honey Brooks Farms, Rustiq Bakery, Smith Meadows Farm and Valentines Bakery and Meats.

Information on placing an advanced order for Saturday pick up from the above vendors is available here.

Other restrictions for Falls Church’s to-go market include a limitation of only 10 customers at a time, only one person per family allowed at a time and customers are asked to maintain a six-foot distance between themselves and others at all times. Hand sanitizer will be available, the City says, though customers are encouraged to bring their own, too.

There will be two staffed entrances to the market, one on Park Avenue and the other off Little Falls Street. A complete list of Falls Church Farmers Market To Go operating guidelines, including precautionary measures that will be taken, can be found here.

The City suspended its popular weekly market, which regularly features more than 40 vendors, last weekend after evidence emerged the coronavirus had become community spread.

Earlier this afternoon, Arlington County announced its plans to reopen its farmers market in a similar format, with items available only via pre-order.

