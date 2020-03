Maurice Lamoine West, born March 8, 1953, a longtime resident of Falls Church, Virginia, passed away on March 15, 2020.

Maurice is survived by his sisters, JoAnn Lafferty, Marilyn Ghafoor, Caroline Nelson, and brother Michael West.

A memorial service will take place at a later date, please visit https://tinyurl.com/MauriceWestObit for more information.

