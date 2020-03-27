Business News & Notes: Free Consultation on Disaster Loans, Where to Get Takeout & Delivery & Virus Fraud Task Force

Falls Church Business News & Notes: March 26 – April 1, 2020

Where to Find Info On Falls Church & Arlington Restaurants

Information on restaurant delivery and takeout options in the Falls Church area is available at the News-Press online at fcnp.com/covid19fcrestaurantstatus which includes a new interactive map. Additional information on grocery store and restaurant operation in the City of Falls Church is available on the City’s website at www.fallschurchva.gov/civicalerts.aspx?aid=991.

Information on Arlington restaurant operations is available on both ArlNow.com at www.arlnow.com/list-arlington-restaurants-that-are-offering-delivery-or-takeout and on Arlington Magazine’s website at www.arlingtonmagazine.com/restaurants-and-shops-offering-takeout-and-delivery.

Updates and information regarding restaurants, retailers, and other local business operations are also being shared in the Live Local Falls Church! Facebook group.

Free Consultation for Small Businesses on Disaster Loans

Diener & Associates, CPAs is offering small businesses in the Falls Church community interested in applying for the Small Business Administration’s new Disaster Injury Loans with free consultations to help them through the process. For information about the SBA loans to help cover debt, payroll, and operations which is now available to all Virginia businesses, visit www.sba.gov.

For information about Diener & Associates, visit www.diener.org.

Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force Announced

In response to the increased threat of fraud presented by the coronavirus, federal and Virginia state law enforcement leaders announced the formation of the Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force. The joint federal and state partnership will be led by Assistant United States Attorneys from both the Eastern and Western Districts of Virginia, in partnership with experienced fraud investigators from the FBI and the Virginia State Police.

The mission of the task force is to identify, investigate, and prosecute fraud related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in Virginia such as scams related to treatments, supplies, providers, charities, phishing, app, and investments. For more information from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, please visit: www.justice.gov/usao-edva.

If you believe you have been victim of fraud, or need more information about Covid-19, please visit: www.justice.gov/usao-wdva/covid-19-fraud. To report fraud directly to the FBI, please visit their website at www.ic3.gov/default.aspx.

Arlington’s Bownas Promoted to VP at CSI DMC

CSI DMC recently promoted Arlington resident AJ Bownas to vice president of event management. In this new role, Bownas will oversee and assist with event management in all of CSI DMC’s regional offices, in addition to supporting program operations in destinations across the country and around the world. He will also contribute to the coaching and development of the CSI DMC event management teams.

Starting out as a CSI DMC senior event manager, Bownas’ dedication and commitment to excellence led to his promotion as director of event management for CSI DMC Washington, D.C. headquarters, where he helped to expand the team while still maintaining a robust presence in the field operating programs for clients. In 2018, his promotion to CSI DMC general manager allowed him to gain more knowledge and insight on managing a large office. Bownas further connected with leaders and innovators from other CSI DMC offices providing him with thorough expertise for his role as vice president of event management.

For more information on the award winning destination and event management company located in Falls Church, visit www.csi-dmc.com.

Business News & Notes is compiled by Sally Cole, Executive Director of Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. She may be emailed at sally@fallschurchchamber.org.

