Crime Report: Larcenies, Property Damage & More

While most in the City of Falls Church has been doing their best to stay indoors and avoid spreading the coronavirus, it appears some are not going that route.

In the latest City crime report, there are seven reports of larcenies, including both from vehicles and buildings. In addition, someone broke the window of a vehicle on W. Broad, there were two more reports of vehicle tampering and a car was stolen from E. Fairfax St.

Also in the report, two sheds were damaged — one on Timber Ln. and the other on Noland St.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: March 16 – 22, 2020

Driving Under the Influence, 1000 blk E Broad St, March 16 2:42 AM, following a traffic stop, a female, 27, of Arlington, VA, was arrested for driving under the influence.

Tamper with Auto, 300 blk W Broad St, Between March 15 10:00 PM and March 16 5:30 AM, unknown suspect(s) tampered with an unattended vehicle.

Larceny from vehicle, 300 blk W Broad St, Between March 14 12:30 PM and March 16 5:30 AM, unknown suspect(s) took items of value from an unattended vehicle.

Destruction of Property, 300 blk W Broad St, Between March 13 8:00 AM and March 16 8:00 AM, unknown suspect(s) broke a window of an unattended vehicle.

Larceny from vehicle, 6500 blk Flagmaker Ct, Between March 15 9:00 PM and March 16 8:00 AM, unknown suspect(s) took items of value from an unattended vehicle.

Larceny from vehicle, 200 blk E Fairfax St, March 16 11:30 AM, unknown suspect(s) took items of value from an unattended vehicle.

Motor Vehicle Theft, 200 blk E Fairfax St. Between March 15 6:00 PM and March 16 12:57 PM, an unattended vehicle was taken by unknown suspect(s).

Destruction of Property, 300 blk W Broad St, March 16 between 2:20 AM and 5:18 PM, unknown suspect(s) damaged an unattended vehicle.

Larceny from vehicle, 200 blk Katie Ct, Between March 15 8:00 PM and March 16 8:00 AM, unknown suspect(s) took items of value from an unattended vehicle.

Destruction of Property, 500 blk Timber Ln, Between March 16 9:00 PM and March 17 8:30 AM, unknown suspect(s) damaged a shed.

Tamper with Auto, 300 blk Liberty Ave, March 18 5:23 PM, unknown suspect(s) tampered with an unattended vehicle.

Larceny from Building, 200 blk S West St, Between March 16 3:00 PM and March 18 5:12 PM, Unknown suspect(s) took an item of value.

Larceny from Building, 100 blk S Spring St, Between March 14 12:00 PM and March 18 6:45 PM, Unknown suspect(s) took items of value.

Larceny from Building, 800 blk Parker Ave, March 19 between 12:00 AM and 1:47 PM, Unknown suspect(s) took items of value.

Destruction of Property, 200 blk Noland St, March 20 3:47 AM, unknown suspect damaged a shed.

Drunk In Public, 400 blk W Broad St, March 20 10:14 PM, following a call for service, a male, 46, no fixed address, was arrested for drunk in public.

Shoplifting, 100 blk W Broad St, March 21 9:09 AM, an unknown male and female took items of value.

Assault, 1000 blk N Roosevelt St, March 21 9:47 PM, a victim was assaulted by two unknown male suspects.

