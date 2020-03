The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce has released a two-minute video featuring local Falls Church small business owners encouraging the public to support their efforts to stay in business during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chamber executive director Sally Cole coordinated the effort and urged the public to view it and post it on social media platforms.

The video can be viewed above and via the link https://vimeo.com/402153450.

