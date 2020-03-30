Falls Church Calendar: Virtual Events During the Pandemic

In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic affecting the globe and policies enacted to avoid social gatherings, the News-Press will publish a list of virtual events weekly in lieu of its regular listings.

If you have a virtual event you’d like to see listed, please email calendar@fcnp.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Monday weekly.

Daily

Lunch Doodles with children’s author Mo Willems. Learners worldwide can draw, doodle and explore new ways of writing by visiting Mo’s studio virtually once a day for the next few weeks. Participants should grab some paper and pencils, pens or crayons and join Mo to explore ways of writing and making together. Daily at 1 p.m. Visit kennedy-center.org/education/mo-willems to watch.

Home Safari Facebook Live. The Cincinnati Zoo is offering a Home Safari Facebook Live each weekday where zoo staffers will highlight one of the animals and include an activity that viewers can do from home. Daily at 3 p.m. To join the live stream, visit facebook.com/61800120478/posts/10158043843010479.

Virtual Museum Tours. Google Arts & Culture teamed up with over 2,500 museums and galleries around the world to bring anyone and everyone virtual tours and online exhibits of some of the most famous museums around the world. The collection includes the British Museum in London, the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, the Guggenheim in New York City and more. This collection is geared toward students who are looking for ways to stay on top of their studies while schools are closed. Visit travelandleisure.com/attractions/museums-galleries/museums-with-virtual-tours to find out more about taking a tour.

Bloom Cam for Cherry Blossoms. While the coronavirus pandemic has closed off visitation to Washington, D.C.’s Tidal Basin to see the cherry blossoms in person, an alternative has been offered thanks to the Trust for the National Mall in the form of the Bloom Cam. The live feed will allow those who are interested to remotely observe the cherry blossoms in peak bloom from the comfort and safety of their homes. The camera runs 24/7 and is viewable at nationalmall.org/bloomcam.

Virtual Paint Nights with Local Artist Jason Good. Arlington-based painter Jason Good is taking his paint night classes that were held at Falls Church Distillers pre-pandemic shut down online now. It’s a $15 fee for those who are interested in participating in the class. Times and painting style/subject of the class vary depending on which event participants select. Visit yaymaker.com/hosts/jason-good-1498/?welcome=paintnite to take one of Good’s classes.

Manners in a Minute videos presented by Tea with Mrs. B. Local women’s etiquette business Tea with Mrs. B created a YouTube video series, “Manners in a Minute,” to help families stay engaged in new and creative ways while being quarantined together. The topics cover formal place setting, fork and knife arrangements and napkin usage, among other things. For a full list of videos, visit Mrs. B’s YouTube page at youtube.com/channel/UCU5NTwcOyX3gQXVyuf1XY1w.

Stars in the House. Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley will produce a daily live streamed concert series, “Stars in the House,” to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. New shows air daily at 2 and 8 p.m., featuring performances by stars of stage and screen and conversations with Rudetsky between each tune. Stream at actorsfund.org/about-us/news/stars-house.

The Social Distancing Festival. This online artist community showcases the work of artists from around the world who have been affected by the outbreak of the coronavirus and the need for social distancing. The site gathers lives streams and videos from all different artists and performances from all over the world and puts them all in one place. Visit www.socialdistancingfestival.com for the calendar of streaming events.

