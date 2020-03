(Photo: Courtesy: Hans Miller)

Falls Church’s Hans Miller saw a long chain link drawn on the sidewalk of Rosemary Lane in the City alongside the message “Keep Us Connected – FCC.”

He says he thought it was “really cool” and made him think of the negative aspects of the pandemic, like hoarding and other selfish acts, contrasted against more positive, community-minded actions.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments