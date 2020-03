Falls Church’s Assistant City Manager Cindy Mester has assumed duties as the manager as of today as Manager Wyatt Shield mourns the death of his mother, according to a letter from Shields to the City Council that the News-Press obtained a copy.

“Thank you for your support during this sad time for my family and me,” Shields wrote. He said his status for the remainder of this week will be decided by him tomorrow. Shields’ mother passed away early Saturday night.

