Virginia Attorney General Warns Online Giants vs. Gouging

Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring joined 33 attorneys general from states across the U.S. in urging Amazon, Facebook, Ebay, Walmart, and Craigslist to more rigorously monitor price gouging practices by online sellers who are using their services.

“We are in the middle of a national public health crisis and the last thing folks should be worrying about is someone charging insanely high prices for necessary goods like cleaning supplies, hand sanitizers, or medicines,” said Herring.

“While Virginia law offers protections for folks against price gouging, online marketplaces like Amazon, Facebook or Craigslist must be regulated by their parent companies to make sure people aren’t taking advantage of this crisis.”

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments