F.C. City Hall Closing to Public on Thursday

Falls Church City Hall (Photo: City of Falls Church)

Falls Church City Hall will remain open for one more day before it temporarily closes to the public indefinitely starting this Thursday. The City announced the closure in its daily online newsletter Tuesday afternoon.

While the Mary Riley Styles Library, community center and other City facilities had closed earlier this month in response to the coronavirus pandemic, several City Hall offices including the treasurer, commission of the revenue and permits counter, had remained opened.

While the building will be closed to the public, the Falls Church government will remain operational and most services for residents and businesses — including tax bill payments, bills for special trash pick-up, school tuition, facility rental payments, vehicle registration, voter registration and building safety permits — can be accessed online. In addition, individual appointments will also be available.

