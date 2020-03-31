F.C. Man Arrested for Sexual Battery of Children at Daycare

Santiago Alvarado Garcia.

A 50-year-old man was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery against children at an in-home Falls Church area daycare, police reported Tuesday morning.

Santiago Alvarado Garcia, of the greater area of Falls Church in Fairfax County, was arrested by Fairfax County Police on Friday after a child from Digna Alvarado Garcia Daycare contacted police last Thursday, March 26 and said Garcia had inappropriately touched them.

Garcia was employed by a general contractor and has lived in the homes where the daycare operates, most recently at 2988 Monticello Drive and at 7503 Parkwood Court in 2016.

Fairfax Co. detectives are seeking other possible victims and ask anyone with concerns that their child may have had inappropriate contact with Garcia to contact them.

Information can submitted by phone at 703-246-7800, option 3, or can be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-8477, by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web through this link.

