Letters to the Editor: March 26 – April 1, 2020

Letters to the Editor: Remember Social Distancing On Roads & Trails, Too

Editor,

Covid-19 has driven bike usage way up. Kids are out of school, people working from home have more flexible schedules and people commuting are avoiding Metro. You can see this on local streets and trails. What this means is that we all need to watch out for each other.

So, please, people driving cars and trucks, there are far more cyclists on the roads, some of whom may be new to biking on streets and may not always ride in ways you would predict. There are also a lot of children riding bikes and scooters in the streets, as is their right. Please look out for them — and all of us — by staying under the speed limit, doing full stops at stop signs (and waiting your turn), looking in every direction before you make a turn, and refraining from passing a bike if you’re about to make a turn or if you can’t see around the turn or over the hill. These are best practices at all times, but especially now.

People riding bikes, please ride on the right side of the road and obey all stop signs, red lights, and other traffic signals, and ride predictably. Virginia lets you ride on sidewalks and in crosswalks, but please yield to pedestrians and leave them plenty of space. On multi-use paths — especially the W&OD, Custis Trail, Four-Mile Run and Mount Vernon Trail — please practice good social distancing: six feet minimum. For some people, these trails are their safest or most direct route to work, but the heavy volume is creating a risk for Covid-19 contagion. Right now it’s best to use these trails only if you really need to — not for general recreation — and when you do, to leave plenty of space when passing and to allow room for others to pass. Arlington has already closed its public parks, and D.C. is limiting access to the Tidal Basin, etc. We should treat these trails similarly to limit contagion.

Advertisements

There have been a lot of positive outcomes of all this physical distancing — a lot of social connection, actually. I’ve seen coworkers and neighbors really looking out for each other. Let’s do the same on our roads and trails. Thank you!

Phillip Troutman

Falls Church

Appreciates Positive Chalk Messages on Sidewalks in F.C.

Editor,

I would like to express appreciation for the sidewalk, chalk drawings and messages I saw while walking on Ellison Street. It lifted my spirits to come across: “We love our neighbors! Stay well!” and “Stay well! And smile!” I send the same messages back.

Cecilia Op de Beke

Falls Church

Gift Cards Sales Could Pose Problem For Restaurants

Editor,

I see that Clare and Don’s has pledged all money from gift cards to their employees. That’s great. The problem is if we all show up with gift cards when this thing is over, the owners will have a big cash flow problem.

Advertisements

How about all of us do the owners a favor and only use the gift cards for high margin items like drinks? Sure, it will take a few more visits to use up the credit but it’d ease shock to the owners who deserve a break.

Roger Feeley

Falls Church

Letters to the Editor may be submitted to letters@fcnp.com or via our online form here. Letters should be limited to 350 words and may be edited for content, clarity and length. To view the FCNP’s letter and submission policy, please click here.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments