Northam Urges Citizens to Meet Census Report Deadline

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam today issued a statement encouraging Virginians to complete the 2020 Census online.

Households across Virginia have been mailed invitations from the U.S. Census Bureau to complete the 2020 Census. For the first time ever, individuals are able to complete their forms online, via phone or mail.

“Though many Virginians are focused on COVID-19, it is still crucial that everyone takes time to complete the 2020 Census, which can be done quickly and easily online,” said Gov. Northam. “Counting every person in the Commonwealth will ensure that we receive our portion of the more than $675 billion in federal funding that will be allocated to states for important programs, from Medicaid to school breakfasts.”

By last Friday, an estimated 140 million households in the U.S. had received an invitation from the U.S. Census Bureau to complete the 2020 Census.

To date, approximately 18.6 million households have responded to the Census, according to Northam’s office. Though data collection continues, the U.S. Census Bureau has modified some of their field operations during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments