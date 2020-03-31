PHOTOS: The Stark & Empty Streets of Falls Church During the Viral Outbreak

Though the new stay-at-home executive order for Virginians just went into effect yesterday, activity in the City of Falls Church had already come to a crawl — and very near stop — as Little City residents and businesses adjust to a new-normal life of social distancing and working from home during the coronavirus pandemic.
News-Press contributing photographer J. Michael Whalen took to the streets of Falls Church last week and captured just how empty and barren the normally-bustling centers of activity in the City have become in the wake of the global viral outbreak.
It wasn’t all doom and gloom out there, however. Even in the most dire of times, Whalen was still able to find a sense of community on his trek around Falls Church.
“You know, one of the most interesting things about social distancing is that when you do see someone they are much more likely to wave and say hello even from a great distance,” he said.