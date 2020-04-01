F.C. Schools Establishes Guidelines for Weekly Free Food Application

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article conveyed that Falls Church City Public Schools set a hard deadline of 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1 to apply for food assistance for the rest of the school year. That was incorrect, and the body of the article reflects the changes to that earlier reporting.

Families with children enrolled in Falls Church City Public Schools are advised to meet a weekly application deadline for free food assistance through the school system, but can also join the food program through other methods if they happen to miss the target deadline.

The school system’s food services department is providing food to students every week who are eligible for Free and Reduced-Price meals, as well as those students whose families’ income have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, through a pick up on each Friday at George Mason High School (7124 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church) and Thomas Jefferson Elementary (601 S. Oak St., Falls Church), according to FCCPS superintendent Peter Noonan’s March 31 update.

This new program will provide seven breakfasts and seven lunches per child in each family and will be available for pick up from 9 a.m. to noon. through the rest of the school year.

The school system is giving families fresh produce, proteins that are meant to be frozen and ingredients for meals in its weekly distributions.

FCCPS encourages families who need assistance to apply by 2 p.m. each Wednesday in order to streamline the process for the school system’s food services department as well as provide better nutritional support, per school system spokesman John Brett.

Those that miss the regular deadline can still take part in the program by contacting food services director Richard Kane directly at rkane@fccps.org or by contacting the social worker located at their child’s school.

Families can check if they qualify for food assistance by applying on this web page. Applicants will be notified immediately if they qualify for assistance.

Following the completion of an application, families are advised to email it to foodservices@fccps.org.

Noonan also thanked the Falls Church Education Foundation and the Parent-Teacher Associations that serve City of Falls Church schools for providing $50 grocery gift cards to each family.

FCCPS social workers are also available to help connect families with resources who are struggling with food insecurity, housing concerns or other economic difficulties.

