McLean 9-Year-Old Earns Little Miss Virginia Title

Nine-year-old McKenzie Watt, daughter of Philip and Andrea Watt of McLean, was awarded the title Little Miss of Virginia 2019-20.

Young ladies, ages 7–26, are eligible to participate in the scholarship program which culminates with a national competition this June in Atlanta, Georgia. Several local organizations, including RPJ Advisors, Realtor Christine Rich, Janney Montgomery Scott and Banaji Pediatric Dental Specialists are serving as sponsors for the Virginia title holder.

As Little Miss of Virginia 2019-20, Watt will serve as an inclusion ambassador for Special Olympics’ Spread the Word to End the Word.

As a titleholder, she will have the opportunity to compete for the national title and over $60,000 in Scholarships, cash, travel and prizes in June’s national competition.

The candidates vying for the title of Little Miss of America compete in six categories of judging: Personal Development of Talents & Skills, Service & Achievements in School & Community, Scholastic & Professional Record, Personality Projection & Poise in Evening Wear, Judge’s Interview and Personal Introduction.

