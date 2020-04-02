Basement Fire Kills 3 Cats in Bailey’s Crossroads

FIREFIGHTERS examine the damage of the affected townhome in the 3300 block of Spring Lane. (Photo: Courtesy Fairfax Fire and Rescue)

An electrical fire in the basement of a townhome in Bailey’s Crossroads spared humans from injury but did claim the lives of three cats, fire officials report.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue reported that the fire accidentally sparked up in the basement kitchen of a two-story, end-unit townhome in the 3300 block of Spring Lane around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Units from Fairfax Fire and Rescue were joined by the Arlington County Fire Department and the City of Alexandria Fire Department in its response and quickly extinguished the fire, according to fire officials.

One person was home when the fire was started, but authorities said that they discovered the fire before smoke alarms went off and were able to self evacuate.

Officials said that three people were displaced from the fire. Damages as a result of the fire are $93,750.

