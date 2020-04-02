F.C. Schools ‘Spring Break’ Virtual Poster Parade Set for Friday

Students at Falls Church’s Thomas Jefferson Elementary created posters with uplifting messages last month. (Photo: Falls Church City Public Schools)

While trips to the beach and other vacations have been called off, Falls Church schools are still celebrating the beginning of “spring break” this year with a virtual poster parade filled with inspirational and uplifting messages tomorrow afternoon.

Kicking off this Friday, the day before the City’s school children were set to start their spring break vacation, the aptly named “Day Before Spring Break Poster Parade” is the brainchild of F.C. School’s Community Outreach Director Marybeth Connelly and Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School Assistant Principal Rob Carey.

In a letter to Falls Church City Public Schools staff, Connelly said that she and Carey came up with the parade idea to share good cheer and greet friends while staying home.

“Our leadership, our teachers, our parents and our students are making the most of unprecedented circumstances, so let’s take a collective moment to celebrate that effort and wish each other non voyage for Spring Break,” she wrote.

Teachers and staff are encouraging students and families to create posters with inspirational messages or rainbows and then share their creations on social media with the hashtag #teamFCCPS by 10 a.m. tomorrow, Friday, April 3. Then, searching for the hashtag on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram Friday afternoon will produce the virtual Falls Church Poster Parade online for all to see.

“I’m always inspired by the kindness, creativity, hard work, generosity of this community,” Connelly wrote in her email. “And the past month has been a tangible example of what happens when a community comes together (despite being physically apart).”

