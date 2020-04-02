Falls Church Business News & Notes: Free Sanitizer, Toy Shop Opens & Info on Paycheck Protection

Falls Church Business News & Notes: April 2 – 8, 2020

Info on Paycheck Protection Program Now Available

The U.S. Treasury Department now has information on the CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program, including an application, available online. The program provides small businesses, including charitable nonprofit organizations, with a loan that can convert to a grant, providing the terms are met. The purpose is to keep employees on the payroll but funds can also be used to cover rent, utilities, and interest, as well as payroll.

Applications for small businesses and sole proprietors will be accepted starting April 3 while applications from independent contractors and self-employed individuals will be accepted starting April 10.

For more information, visit home.treasury.gov/policy-issues/top-priorities/cares-act/assistance-for-small-businesses.

The Toy Nest Opens With Curbside Toy Pick-Up

The Toy Nest has opened with The Toy Nest To-Go, just as families are starting to feel the sting of school closures and social distancing.

The service will feature online reservation and curbside pick-up of over 1,000 disinfected toys, ride-ons, games and puzzles for all ages, available to library members. Items can be checked out for two weeks and renewed twice. Each annual membership sold will be matched with an annual membership for a qualifying family.

Once the threat of Covid-19 subsides, The Toy Nest’s 2,100-square-foot play space will open for onsite play and parties. The store also buys and sells pre-loved toys.

The Toy Nest is located at 98 N. Washington Street and is currently open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more information, visit thetoynest.com.

All Things CBD Distributing Free Hand Sanitizer

All Things CBD in Falls Church is offering free hand sanitizer, curb-side pick-up, and delivery within a 10-mile radius of the Falls Church location. Free 1 oz. CBD hand sanitizers are available while quantities last, one per customer, per day. Purchases are not required. Curbside pickup orders are to be placed via email to hello@atcbdshop.com. Orders should include a contact number, email address, preferred pick up time, and vehicle make/model/color.

For same day delivery, please email your order, with the delivery address, to hello@atcbdshop.com before 3 p.m. Packages will be delivered between 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. (excluding Sunday.) All orders placed after 3 p.m. will be delivered the following delivery day.

All Things CBD is located at 901B W. Broad Street. For more information, visit www.atcbdshop.com.

Covid-19 Newsletters Offered by Welsh Printing

Welsh Printing is open and printing newsletters to keep people informed about the Covid-19 crises, absentee voting ballots, and Covid-19 information for clinics and nursing homes.

To place a printing order, email welshprinting@yahoo.com. Printed materials will either be dropped off or sent via UPS. Welsh Printing is located at 104 E. Fairfax in Falls Church.

Business News & Notes is compiled by Sally Cole, Executive Director of Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. She may be emailed at sally@fallschurchchamber.org.

