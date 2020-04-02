Shields in Self-Quarantine After Mother Passes From Virus

Falls Church City Manager Wyatt Shields announced yesterday that he is currently in self-quarantine at his home following the passing of his mother last weekend who was infected with the coronavirus disease.

Shields, back in his role as city manager after a brief absence earlier in the week, told the News-Press he did not come into direct contact with his mother, but was with his sisters who were in more direct, although protected, contact.

In an abundance of caution, he said, he’s chosen to go into a period of self-quarantine.

