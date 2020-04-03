Falls Church Calendar: April 2- 8, 2020

In response to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic affecting the globe and policies enacted to avoid social gatherings, the News-Press will publish a list of virtual events weekly in lieu of its regular listings.

If you have a virtual event you’d like to see listed, please email calendar@fcnp.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Monday weekly.

City Events

Saturday, April 4

Falls Church Farmers Market To Go. The Falls Church Farmers Market has converted to a pre-order, to-go event. All orders must be placed in advance of Saturday’s market which will be open from 8 a.m. – noon for pre-order pick-up only in front of City Hall (300 Park Ave.).

A list of participating vendors and information on pre-ordering can be found at www.fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

Virtual Events

Monday, April 6

Virtual City Council Meeting. The Falls Church City Council will meet via virtual meeting. Council will discuss only emergency issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic. Public comment for the City Council can be sent to cityclerk@fallschurchva.gov.

The meeting will be available to view online via the link at www.fallschurchva.gov/Councilmeetings and on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35)

Daily

Bloom Cam for Cherry Blossoms. While the coronavirus pandemic has closed off visitation to Washington, D.C.’s Tidal Basin to see the cherry blossoms in person, an alternative has been offered thanks to the Trust for the National Mall in the form of the Bloom Cam. The live feed will allow those who are interested to remotely observe the cherry blossoms in peak bloom from the comfort and safety of their homes. The camera runs 24/7 and is viewable at nationalmall.org/bloomcam.

Virtual Tour of The Smithsonian’s Natural History Museum. The Smithsonian, National Museum of Natural History virtual tours allow visitors to take self-guided, room-by-room tours of select exhibits and areas within the museum from their desktop or mobile device. Visitors can also access select collections and research areas at the Smithsonian’s satellite support and research stations as well as past exhibits no longer on display. To start the tour, visit naturalhistory.si.edu/visit/virtual-tour.

Lunch Doodles with children’s author Mo Willems. Learners worldwide can draw, doodle and explore new ways of writing by visiting Mo’s studio virtually once a day for the next few weeks. Participants should grab some paper and pencils, pens or crayons and join Mo to explore ways of writing and making together. Daily at 1 p.m. Visit kennedy-center.org/education/mo-willems to watch.

Visit a 17th-Century English Village. Interested learners can see what life was like for those who lived during the 17th century in rural England. Watch as they tend to their crops, make the basics that we take for granted in butter and prepared meat and see what their homes look like. The village field trip is hosted by the Plimoth Plantation and can be found by going to plimoth.org/learn/just-kids/virtual-field-trip.

Flyover of Grand Canyon. Interested browsers can take a journey to the Grand Canyon, one of the deepest canyons in the world. The canyon has been in the making for 10 million years. Four different geological eras of Earth are represented in the canyon. Underground forces pushed the Colorado River bed up, forcing the water to gradually cut into the plateau and wash out the canyon’s soft rocks. To “visit” the Grand Canyon, go to airpano.com/360video/Video-Grand-Canyon.

The Social Distancing Festival. This online artist community showcases the work of artists from around the world who have been affected by the outbreak of the coronavirus and the need for social distancing. The site gathers live streams and videos from all different artists and performances from all over the world and puts them all in one place. Visit www.socialdistancingfestival.com for the calendar of streaming events.

