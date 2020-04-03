Giant Food Gives $500K Donation to Area Food Banks

Giant announced the donation of $550,000 and 1,200 hams to the five Feeding America food banks within its region: Capital Area Food Bank, Maryland Food Bank, Food Bank of Delaware, Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank and Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

Giant’s five food bank partners will use the donations to purchase food and various supplies to serve children while schools are closed, the elderly and health compromised individuals and families or individuals that continuously face hunger issues in Giant’s footprint.

Additionally, Giant is offering its customers an opportunity to get involved and help support their neighbors that may be dealing with food insecurity during the pandemic. Members of Giant’s Flexible Rewards Program will now be able to designate the value of their Flexible Points for dollar donations to Giant’s five Feeding America food bank partners. One hundred percent of the donations will go to those in financial need of groceries.



