Gov. Northam: Models Show Coronavirus Surge to Peak in May in Virginia

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, at his daily press briefing today, reiterated models that indicate the coronavirus spread will peak in Virginia sometime in May. He said that emergency hospital bed uses for the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly (510 non-acute beds) and convention centers in Hampton Roads (580 beds) and Richmond (758 beds) should be ready by mid-May. “We are in the early stages, and the actions we take now will shape how the next weeks and months will look,” he said.

He said the state is “scouring” for ventilators, looking for 350 from the national stockpile and 350 from the private sector with no firm commitments yet, and personal protective equipment. The state will be able to provide shelter for 1,500 homeless persons and 500 hotels in the state with 37,000 rooms have responded with offers to help. No evictions will occur during the crisis as the authorizing offices are not accepting any cases.

Coronavirus cases in Virginia grew by 396 yesterday to 2,012, with 46 total deaths, five yesterday, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday morning. There are 372 positive cases in the Fairfax Health District, a rise in 44 from Thursday.

