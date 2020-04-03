Local Marathoner Puts Fundraising Mission on Hold

(Photo: Courtesy South Shore Health)

FALLS CHURCH RESIDENT, Paul Hessling, would have been running the 2020 Boston Marathon originally scheduled for this month, but has now been delayed until September due to the coronavirus pandemic. This will be Hessling’s first time running the 26.2 mile race and as a member of Team South Shore Health where he will be fundraising to support behavioral health services at the Grayken Center for Treatment at South Shore Health, located in Weymouth, Massachusetts.



Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments