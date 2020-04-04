Fairfax Covid-19 Cases Up 15 on Saturday, Lowest Increase in a Week

Positive cases of Covid-19 in Fairfax Health District rose by just 15 on Saturday, the lowest reported increase in over a week, according to data released by the Virginia Department of Health this morning.

There are 387 reported cases of the coronavirus in the district, which includes the City of Falls Church, City of Fairfax, Fairfax County and its towns, a 4-percent rise from Friday. The last time the district had a lower rise, both in total number and percentage, was on March 26 when cases increased by just three, from 77 to 80, or 3.9 percent.

The total number of cases in Virginia, however, spiked by almost 20 percent from Friday and now sits at 2,407. There have been 390 total hospitalizations and 52 deaths in the state, according to VDH.

On Monday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued a stay at home order for the commonwealth, ordering residents to not leave their homes unless they need to for work, groceries, medical supplies, medical care or for exercise and to get fresh air, and as long as they adhere to strict social distancing requirements.

There was one additional death from the virus reported in the Fairfax district on Saturday, bringing the district’s total to six.

There have still been only three reported cases of Covid-19 in the City of Falls Church — two residents at the Kensington senior living center and one employee of the City — though, since Fairfax health officials aren’t releasing information on individual cases unless they pose a public health risk, that number could be higher.

