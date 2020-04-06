Arlington Diocese Suspends Masses

Bishop Michael F. Burbidge of the Diocese of Arlington issued a video message to announce that all Masses in the diocese have been suspended in response to the spreading coronavirus (Covid-19). An excerpt of some of the Burbidge’s message is below:

“The White House Coronavirus Task Force recommends limiting gatherings to 10 people or less. This recommendation is consistent with CDC guidelines for events that serve “high risk” populations. That would certainly include public Masses.

“Therefore, it is with great sadness that I announce that as of today, I am suspending the public celebration of all Masses in the Diocese of Arlington until further notice.

“Suspending Masses may safeguard our physical health, but I understand that our spiritual health must also be maintained to the best of our ability. For that reason I have asked our pastors to keep our churches open to the public, so that those who choose to pray, are welcome to do so in the presence of our Eucharistic Lord, while keeping a safe distance from one another and not exceeding the 10-person limit.

“I encourage you to go to ArlingtonDiocese.org for the latest changes and updates related to our parishes, schools, ministries and charities. If you sign-up for our e-newsletter, you can get those updates sent to you directly. For updates unique to your parish, please visit your parish’s website.

As some of you know, the Diocese co-sponsors a televised Sunday Mass with the Archdiocese of Washington. It takes place at the Basilica Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, and is available at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays on two local TV stations as well as online. Go to ArlingtonDiocese.org/TVMass for more information or to view the Mass.”



