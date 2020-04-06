Fairfax Sees Its Biggest 1-Day Spike in Covid-19 Cases

After its lowest two-day stretch of new virus cases in more than a week, Fairfax Health District saw its biggest single-day jump of Covid-19 patients on Monday, according new data released by the Virginia Department of Health.

Today, there are 62 more reported cases of the coronavirus in the Fairfax district — made up of the City of Falls Church, City of Fairfax, Fairfax County and its towns — to bring its total to 488, a 14.5 percent rise from Sunday. The previous highest one-day increase was on March 27 and April 3, when there were 44 new cases on each day.

Monday’s spike comes after Fairfax reported back-to-back days of lower case numbers over the weekend, with just 15 (4 percent increase) on Saturday and 39 (10 percent increase) on Sunday. The last time the Fairfax Health District has a two-day total that low was from March 26-27, when it reported 47 cases (three on March 26, 44 on March 27) across two days. One additional death was reported over the weekend to bring Fairfax’s total to six.

As of today, Virginia has reported a total of 2,878 positive Covid-19 cases with 497 hospitalizations and 54 deaths. City of Falls Church neighbor Arlington County has 203 reported cases.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments