Tonight’s Council Meeting Will Be Virtual

Tonight’s Monday meeting of the Falls Church City Council will be virtual, similar to last month’s town hall, and will be limited to discussion of emergency issues related to the pandemic.

The regular meeting will convene at 7:30 p.m. with the first item of business being the proposed adoption of an ordinance that provides, under guidance from Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, for public meetings to be legally convened by virtual means on the condition that their only order of business be matters related to responses to the current Covid-19 pandemic crisis.

The Council will also consider a second official declaration of emergency, an updated version of what it adopted at its last meeting.

Public comment for tonight’s City Council meeting can be sent to cityclerk@fallschurchva.gov. The meeting will be available to view online at www.fallschurchva.gov/Councilmeetings and on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35).

