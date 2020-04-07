Emergency Aid Fund for NOVA Students Launched

The Northern Virginia Community College Education Foundation has launched an emergency student aid fund for students affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The NOVA COVID-19 Emergency Student Aid Fund is aimed to meet students’ basic needs to help them stay in school and complete the semester, the school announced in a press release.

The goal of the NOVA Education Foundation is to raise $750,000 and to provide at least 1,500 grants of $500 each.

“Ensuring every NOVA student succeeds is our highest priority always,” said Anne Kress, NOVA’s president. “But especially now, as our students face unprecedented challenges, we have an obligation to ensure they have our support. Our students will help our community rebuild and prosper but they can only do this if we provide the assistance they need. I encourage everyone to consider donating to the Emergency Student Aid Fund.”

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments