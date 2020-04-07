F.C. Schools Donate Supplies to Area Healthcare Providers

(Photo: Laura Downs via Twitter)

Falls Church City Public Schools Director of Facilities and Security Services Seve Padilla, shown here, near the end of his run after dropping off hand sanitizer and sanitary wipes to local healthcare providers late last month.

Stops included The Kensington, Kaiser Permanente, Family Medicine in Falls Church, Capital Area Pediatrics, Northern Virginia Pediatric Associates and PMA Health Primary Care.

The supplies, donated by the school system, were collected from Mount Daniel Elementary after teachers and parents alerted officials to the school’s supply stash.

