12 Certified to Run for McLean Community Center Governing Board

McLean Community Center (MCC) has certified 12 Dranesville Small District 1A residents, three adults and nine teens, to run for seats on the McLean Community Center Governing Board. The board sets policy and provides general oversight for all facilities and programs of the Center, including the Robert Ames Alden Theatre and the Old Firehouse Teen Center. The center is located at 1234 Ingleside Ave.

Three adult positions and two youth positions are open this year. The adult candidates (including any write-in candidates) will serve three-year terms. Youth candidates, one from the McLean High School boundary area and one from the Langley High School boundary area, will serve one-year terms. Youth candidates do not have to attend these schools to serve on the board.

The adult candidates are Bill Glikbarg, Melanie Sletten and Barbara Zamora-Appel. The following are the youth candidates that are running in the Langley High School and McLean High School boundary areas:

Langley High School boundary area: Selina Al-Shihabi, Ivy Chen, Maria Kim, Aidan Nguyen, Fay Shuai and Emily Siryani; and McLean High School boundary area candidates: Tyler Jensen, Nyla Marcott and Sophia Powell.

Write-in candidates are allowed. Write-in candidates must receive at least 10 votes from 10 residents of the center’s tax district in order to have their votes counted. For youth write-in candidates, the 10 votes must come from teens who live within the same high school boundary area as the candidate.

Absentee ballots are available. A resident may request an absentee ballot package by mail, phone (703-744-9348, TTY: 711) or email (elections@mcleancenter.org). Completed absentee voting affidavits and ballots must be received at MCC by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13.



