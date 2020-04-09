All Park Amenities in City Shut Down

(Photo: Drew Costley/News-Press)

The City of Falls Church has shut down its tennis and basketball courts along with its skate park in the west end, joining previously closed playgrounds, it announced Wednesday.

“Use of these amenities does not allow for adequate social distancing, and they draw too many people together,” the City said.

City parks remain open for residents to walk through, though the City urges people to maintain a six-foot distance from others. If the park is too crowded, people should leave the park, the City says.

