Fairfax Covid Cases Surge, Now Near 700 Total

The amount of Covid-19 positive cases reported in the Fairfax Health District surged past 600 today and closed in on 700 in the biggest one-day jump yet.

According to new data from the Virginia Department of Health, the Fairfax Health District, which includes the City of Falls Church, City of Fairfax, Fairfax County and its towns, reported 120 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, a 21 percent jump from the day before, the highest in almost two weeks. The 120 case spike is also almost twice the number of the previous one-day high of 62 from three days ago.

Arlington County has 280 reported positive cases today, an increase of 26 over Wednesday’s total.

In Virginia, cases passed the 4,000 mark and now sit at 4,042 with 109 deaths, an increase of 34 fatalities from yesterday.

