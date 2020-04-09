Falls Church Grocery Stores Enforce Stricter Precautions

Three grocery store chains with locations in Falls Church announced this week plans to introduce stricter precautionary measures to avoid the potential spread of the coronavirus. Giant Food, Harris Teeter and Safeway will all now limit the amount of customers allowed in the store at one time.

Starting this week, Giant, with locations at Bailey’s Crossroads (3480 S Jefferson St.), the City of F.C. (1230 W Broad St.) and Seven Corners (6360 Seven Corners Center), is limiting occupancy to 20 percent of each store’s overall capacity, Harris Teeter (301 W. Broad St., Falls Church) will max stores out at 50 percent capacity and Safeway (7397 Lee Highway in the Shops at West Falls Church and in the Willston Center at 6118 Arlington Blvd.) is limiting its stores to one person per 150 square feet during normal business hours and one person per 300 square feet during hours limited for seniors and other at-risk customers.

In addition, Giant and Safeway are implementing one-directional shopping up and down aisles in stores.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments