Vietnam Veterans Meetings Canceled Indefinitely

The chapter including Association of Vietnam Veterans of America members is cancelling chapter meetings and events until further notice due to the current public health crisis, which includes local chapter VVA 227. Cash grants and other assistance will continue during this time as the board deems necessary.

Don Drunsic has secured access to a teleconference service so that the board meetings can be conducted. The newsletter discontinues publishing too and hopes to resume normal activity by Memorial Day. The technical feasibility of conducting televideo membership meetings is being investigated.

Member communications will be conducted through the chapter’s website at vva227.org or its Facebook page at facebook.com/VVA227 as well as its Minuteman Alert emails. All members are being asked to provide their email address or a family member’s contact information to facilitate the distribution of important news. If any members have a question or comment, they should call Jay Kalner, chapter president at 703-346-2013 or Len Ignatowski, vice president at 703-255-0353.

Household goods collection is suspended until further notice. This vital income will cease during the business shut down as of now. The collection truck travels from the New Jersey store to Northern Virginia. VVA is also funding the annual dues rebate of $9 per member and the last quarter of household goods earnings. VVA National and the chapter are revising its budgets to reflect this income loss.

If any veterans are experiencing stressful or despondent feelings, they are encouraged to call the Veteran Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 and press 1.



