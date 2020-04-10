Jefferson Village Groups Updates Community

The Jefferson Village Civic Association announced that it has been in communication with the Providence District Supervisor Dalia Palchik and her office, verifying information and asking a few questions on the neighborhood’s behalf.

Palchik and her staff have also asked us if there is anything the neighborhood needs. The association’s board hears a decent amount of hyper-local issues but is offering its services to the larger community during this time.

If there are any situations or pressing issues that residents are aware of and would like to bring to Palchik and/or her office’s attention, feel free to send an e-mail to chairperson@jefferson-village.org or contact Supervisor Palchik’s directly at providence@fairfaxcounty.gov.

Another local organizational response has been Nextdoor which created an Assistance Map, to allow individuals to offer and seek help. This is located at: nextdoor.com/helpmap.

If any JVCA remembers or residents are able to contribute grocery trips or phone check-ins, this is an ideal way to do so.



