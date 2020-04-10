Changes to Dates, Deadlines for F.C. City’s Student Rep Program

Due to the closure of George Mason High School this year, the Citizens for a Better City application process for the 2020-2021 Youth Representative Initiative has been changed.

All applications will now need to be filled out and submitted online at youthrepsinitiative.net. Each application will only be viewed by the CBC Youth Representative Initiative Committee.

The application deadline has also been deferred to Friday, May 1 with the student in-person-interviews being conducted after Aug. 24. Applicants will be contacted when a specific date is set.

All Falls Church City high school-aged students (current 9th – 11th graders) are eligible to apply including homes-schooled and private school students. The selection process focuses on each students’ interest and commitment.

For more information, contact fallschurchcbc@gmail.com.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments